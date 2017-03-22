Promised Land: Venezuelan Jewish conv...

Promised Land: Venezuelan Jewish converts reach Israel

It's not quite Moses' 40 years in the desert, but for nine struggling Venezuelan converts to Judaism, their tortuous journey to a better life in the promised land finally brought them to Israel on Thursday. They paused inside the arrivals hall of Israel's international airport for a prayer before being whisked into a minibus and taken to an immigration absorption center - a tidy, low-slung building with simple beds - in an Israeli desert city.

