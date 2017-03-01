Pilot injured when crop duster crashes in northwest Oklahoma
An OHP report says 69-year-old Glen Walter Carson of Garber is hospitalized in stable condition following the crash Thursday. The report says Carson was spraying herbicide on a field when the plane struck a wire attached to a power pole.
