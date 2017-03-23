Organization Aims To Help Oklahomans Connect With Lawmakers About State Budget
People who are upset with the drop in state education funding are learning what steps they can take to ensure lawmakers are being responsible with the state's budget. The meeting wrapped Saturday afternoon, and the main focus was learning who represents you and understanding what revenue options lawmakers have to balance the budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape...
|12 hr
|07 Mustang
|7
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|Seektruth
|17,896
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Harry
|83,958
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|Sat
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|Sat
|God
|8
|Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do...
|Fri
|yourthumb
|1
|Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi...
|Fri
|justmoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC