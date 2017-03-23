Organization Aims To Help Oklahomans ...

Organization Aims To Help Oklahomans Connect With Lawmakers About State Budget

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

People who are upset with the drop in state education funding are learning what steps they can take to ensure lawmakers are being responsible with the state's budget. The meeting wrapped Saturday afternoon, and the main focus was learning who represents you and understanding what revenue options lawmakers have to balance the budget.

