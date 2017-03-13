Oklahoma's Federal Prosecutors Ousted Under Trump Administration
A shake-up is underway nationwide, after President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions went against tradition and asked for the resignations of all sitting U.S. attorneys Friday. Of the 46 federal prosecutors asked to leave their posts, two are in Oklahoma.
