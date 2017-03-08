Oklahoma's budget shortfall is not quite $878 million
The budget that lawmakers are negotiating, which begins July 1, is expected to be $878 million less than was appropriated for the current budget year. But that number doesn't take into account about $350 million in one-time funding that officials can spend without much effort or millions more in expenses that are not included in the shortfall estimate.
