Oklahoma's budget shortfall is not qu...

Oklahoma's budget shortfall is not quite $878 million

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The budget that lawmakers are negotiating, which begins July 1, is expected to be $878 million less than was appropriated for the current budget year. But that number doesn't take into account about $350 million in one-time funding that officials can spend without much effort or millions more in expenses that are not included in the shortfall estimate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,701
Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13) Fri Bigmike 20
News Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08) Fri TIvey 34
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... Thu wtf 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mar 9 WarForOil 83,945
News Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a... Mar 9 civilnorights 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Mar 9 Changed Perspective 250
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC