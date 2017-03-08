Oklahomans Voted to Make the State's Criminal Justice System Less Barbaric
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin hasn't yet indicated what she will do if the enhancement zone bill comes across her desk. In November, Oklahomans voted overwhelmingly to reform their bogged-down criminal justice system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,697
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Thu
|wtf
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Mar 9
|WarForOil
|83,945
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar 9
|civilnorights
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Mar 9
|Changed Perspective
|250
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC