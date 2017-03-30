Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun during road rage incident
"There was just a verbal altercation between the two vehicles at some point, and a gun got pointed," said Ardmore Police Detective Matt Dunn. Doucet-Bryan was arrested on a complaint of felonious pointing of a firearm.
