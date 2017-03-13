Oklahoma wildfires about 42 percent contained
An already scorched and blackened northwest Oklahoma remains vulnerable to more wildfires, according to forecasters who said conditions were ripe on Monday for fire activity. Firefighters continue to patrol the wildfires in the Northwest Oklahoma Fire Complex, which are identified as the Starbuck, 283, Selman and Beaver fires.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|WarForOil
|83,947
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,713
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Mar 10
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Mar 10
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Mar 9
|wtf
|2
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar 9
|civilnorights
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Mar 9
|Changed Perspective
|250
