Oklahoma Vice: Letter from blind man serving life for drug charges

Legally blind and serving life without parole for drug-related charges, Paul Rice, whose nickname is "Sunday Paul," according to the Department of Corrections website, said he has not recieved a visitor in 19 years. A former colleague of mine, Jennifer Palmer, who now works for Oklahoma Watch , contacted Rice for this story she wrote about the then 51 inmates serving life without parole for drug charges.

