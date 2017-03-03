Oklahoma tribe sues oil companies in ...

Oklahoma tribe sues oil companies in tribal court over quake

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

An Oklahoma-based Native American tribe filed a lawsuit in its own tribal court system Friday accusing several oil companies of triggering the state's largest earthquake that caused extensive damage to some near-century-old tribal buildings. The Pawnee Nation alleges in the suit that wastewater injected into wells operated by the defendants caused the 5.8-magnitude quake in September and is seeking physical damages to real and personal property, market value losses, as well as punitive damages.

