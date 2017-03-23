Oklahoma tribe approves gay marriage ...

Oklahoma tribe approves gay marriage as Native American groups debate issue

There are 1 comment on the WHTC story from Yesterday, titled Oklahoma tribe approves gay marriage as Native American groups debate issue. In it, WHTC reports that:

A Native American tribe in Oklahoma has voted to allow same-sex marriage, joining a small group of prominent tribes changing their law in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2015 decision making the practice legal in all states. The same-sex case known as Obergefell v Hodges has rippled through the 567 federally recognized Indian Nations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
Matching attire should be illegal at any wedding ceremony of any sex combos, be it in a house of worship or a secular proceeding at City Hall.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 15 min Seektruth 17,858
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 8 hr Sam 83,957
News Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi... 12 hr fingers mcgurke 7
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 14 hr Alvin Boss Tank You 19
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Wed threesacharm 1
News State Rep. Opens Up About Child Abuse To Suppor... Wed raphan knows 2
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... Wed Alien Touch 7
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC