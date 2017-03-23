Oklahoma tribe approves gay marriage as Native American groups debate issue
There are 1 comment on the WHTC story from Yesterday, titled Oklahoma tribe approves gay marriage as Native American groups debate issue. In it, WHTC reports that:
A Native American tribe in Oklahoma has voted to allow same-sex marriage, joining a small group of prominent tribes changing their law in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2015 decision making the practice legal in all states. The same-sex case known as Obergefell v Hodges has rippled through the 567 federally recognized Indian Nations.
#1 17 hrs ago
Matching attire should be illegal at any wedding ceremony of any sex combos, be it in a house of worship or a secular proceeding at City Hall.
