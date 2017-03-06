Oklahoma Supreme Court Dismisses Justice Residency Lawsuit
The state's highest court ruled Tuesday that the lawsuit was not timely filed and that two southeastern Oklahoma residents who filed it did not have legal standing to challenge Wyrick's residency. Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Wyrick to a vacancy on the court from southeastern Oklahoma last month.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea deal to co...
|2 hr
|plea
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,619
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Bud
|83,942
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Mar 5
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
