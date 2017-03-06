Oklahoma Supreme Court Dismisses Just...

Oklahoma Supreme Court Dismisses Justice Residency Lawsuit

The state's highest court ruled Tuesday that the lawsuit was not timely filed and that two southeastern Oklahoma residents who filed it did not have legal standing to challenge Wyrick's residency. Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Wyrick to a vacancy on the court from southeastern Oklahoma last month.

