Oklahoma state rep leaving seat for Norman Chamber
In a letter to Gov. Mary Fallin and House Speaker Charles McCall, Martin said his resignation is effective May 31. The chamber approved his hiring at a meeting Monday. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of House District 46 for the last 11 years in the Oklahoma Legislature," said Martin, R-Norman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|20 min
|Seektruth
|17,817
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Harim
|83,951
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|1 hr
|Alvin Boss
|14
|State Rep. Opens Up About Child Abuse To Suppor...
|23 hr
|thinkanddid
|1
|Best Collagen From Japan (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Ria
|4
|Looking for answers: Oklahomans hope town hall ...
|Sun
|lastditch
|1
|Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner Turnpike ...
|Sun
|noditch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC