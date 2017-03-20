Oklahoma state rep leaving seat for N...

Oklahoma state rep leaving seat for Norman Chamber

In a letter to Gov. Mary Fallin and House Speaker Charles McCall, Martin said his resignation is effective May 31. The chamber approved his hiring at a meeting Monday. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of House District 46 for the last 11 years in the Oklahoma Legislature," said Martin, R-Norman.

