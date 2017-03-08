Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: Wichita State Snaps OU's 12-Game Win Streak
Oklahoma's 12-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night, as Wichita State topped the Sooners by a score of 4-2 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. OU starter Dylan Grove had some really good stuff on the mound, as he was able to strike out nine batters in 4.0 IP.
