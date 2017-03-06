Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: Sooners Sw...

Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: Sooners Sweep Central Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Crimson And Cream Machine

Oklahoma wrapped up its four-game weekend series on Sunday with a resounding 11-2 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, finishing the sweep and running its impressive win streak to 12 games. CCSU jumped out to its first lead of the series on Sunday when Franklin Jennings tripled off starter Ryan Madden and came home on a fielder's choice in the top of the first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crimson And Cream Machine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,607
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 14 hr Fred 83,942
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Sun Unicornlady1969 3
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar 1 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... Feb 28 Sensemaker 3
News Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol... Feb 26 blackwidow 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,099 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC