Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: Sooners Sweep Central Connecticut
Oklahoma wrapped up its four-game weekend series on Sunday with a resounding 11-2 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils, finishing the sweep and running its impressive win streak to 12 games. CCSU jumped out to its first lead of the series on Sunday when Franklin Jennings tripled off starter Ryan Madden and came home on a fielder's choice in the top of the first.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,607
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Fred
|83,942
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Sun
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
