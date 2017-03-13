Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: OU Sweeps ...

Oklahoma Sooners Baseball: OU Sweeps Kennesaw State

It wasn't easy or pretty, but Oklahoma was able to overcome deficits on Friday and Saturday en route to a weekend sweep of the Kennesaw State Owls in Georgia, wrapping up its non-conference schedule. The series began on Friday with strikeout machine Jake Irvin on the hill for OU.

