Oklahoma Sheriffs Say Removal Of State Inmates From County Jails Will Be Devastating
In order to save money, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is removing state inmates from 10 county jails across the state. But the Sheriffs in those counties say it will be devastating to their departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,730
|Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide...
|13 hr
|enuchforwhom
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Sanity
|251
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|WarForOil
|83,947
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Mar 10
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Mar 10
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Mar 9
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC