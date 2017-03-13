Oklahoma sheriffs say cancelled contracts create hardships -
Sheriffs across Oklahoma said the state Department of Corrections' decision to break contracts to house state inmates with 10 county jails creates hardships for their departments. Sheriffs are responding to Corrections Department Director Joe Allbaugh's announcement last week with emotions ranging from concern to near panic, The Oklahoman reported.
