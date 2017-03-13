Oklahoma sheriff seeks emergency funds to meet jail payroll
The Cleveland County sheriff is seeking emergency funding from the county's budget board, saying that more money is needed so the county jail can meet payroll obligations next month. Sheriff Joe Lester is requesting $135,000 in emergency funds from the Cleveland County Budget Board.
Read more at KAUZ.
