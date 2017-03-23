Oklahoma Senate Strikes Down Two Hate...

Oklahoma Senate Strikes Down Two Hateful Anti-LGBT Bills

In shocking and heartening news, the Oklahoma senate struck down two anti-LGBT bills today, one an anti-LGBT "religious freedom bill, and another that would have banned local LGBT ordinances around the state. "Freedom Oklahoma, our allies, and every LGBTQ Oklahoman owes a debt of gratitude to the twenty-five Oklahoma State Senators who stood up today and declared loudly that discrimination is not welcome in Oklahoma," said Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director, Troy Stevenson.

