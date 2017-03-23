Oklahoma Republican Calls Rape God's Will While Defending Abortion Ban
One Oklahoma state representative thinks abortion should be banned even when a pregnancy results from sexual assault-because even though rape "may not be the best thing that ever happened," it's all part of God's plan. Earlier this month, George Faught introduced a bill to the Oklahoma House of Representatives that would prohibit doctors in the state from performing abortions because of Down Syndrome or genetic abnormalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape...
|4 hr
|Christsharians on...
|3
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|Seektruth
|17,887
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|13 hr
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|13 hr
|God
|8
|Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do...
|23 hr
|yourthumb
|1
|Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi...
|Fri
|justmoo
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|Fri
|confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC