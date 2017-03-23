Oklahoma Republican Calls Rape God's ...

Oklahoma Republican Calls Rape God's Will While Defending Abortion Ban

One Oklahoma state representative thinks abortion should be banned even when a pregnancy results from sexual assault-because even though rape "may not be the best thing that ever happened," it's all part of God's plan. Earlier this month, George Faught introduced a bill to the Oklahoma House of Representatives that would prohibit doctors in the state from performing abortions because of Down Syndrome or genetic abnormalities.

