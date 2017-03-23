Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape...

Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Incest Are 'The Will Of God' [Video]

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Residents of Oklahoma have been left reeling after Rep. George Faught declared rape and incest to be "the will of God," and introduced House Bill 1549 which passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and would make all abortions illegal. Even cases of incest, rape or genetic abnormalities would not be excuses to have an abortion in Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr Seektruth 17,884
News Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do... 3 hr yourthumb 1
News Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi... 6 hr justmoo 1
News Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen... 13 hr confused 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu Sam 83,957
News Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi... Thu fingers mcgurke 7
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Thu Alvin Boss Tank You 19
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC