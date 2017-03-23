Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Incest Are 'The Will Of God' [Video]
Residents of Oklahoma have been left reeling after Rep. George Faught declared rape and incest to be "the will of God," and introduced House Bill 1549 which passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and would make all abortions illegal. Even cases of incest, rape or genetic abnormalities would not be excuses to have an abortion in Oklahoma.
