Oklahoma Prisons Cancel County Jail C...

Oklahoma Prisons Cancel County Jail Contracts To Cut Costs

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is canceling contracts to house state inmates at county jails in a cost-saving move. Director Joe Allbaugh said Wednesday the agency is looking for ways to close a projected $3 million budget hole through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,659
News Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a... 5 hr civilnorights 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) 6 hr Changed Perspective 250
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Wed Toby 83,944
News Former Oklahoma sheriff accepts plea deal to co... Tue plea 1
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Mar 5 Unicornlady1969 3
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar 3 KellieTiner 93
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC