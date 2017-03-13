Oklahoma Priest's Step Toward Sainthood Set For September
Oklahoma Priest's Step Toward Sainthood Set For September - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Vatican announced Oklahoma Priest Father Stanely Rother will be one step closer to becoming a saint this September. The announcement was made on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Collagen From Japan (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Ria
|4
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,782
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|15 hr
|SuckItGoodBoss
|11
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|WarForOil
|83,949
|Looking for answers: Oklahomans hope town hall ...
|18 hr
|lastditch
|1
|Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner Turnpike ...
|18 hr
|noditch
|1
|Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases
|Mar 16
|takeitforgrants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC