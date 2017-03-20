Oklahoma police officer runs over, ki...

Oklahoma police officer runs over, kills shooting suspect

Read more: WWSB

An Oklahoma police officer is on paid leave after he used his patrol car to kill a woman as she exchanged gunfire with other officers. The Tulsa Police Department says Officer Jonathan Grafton intentionally struck 21-year-old Madison Sueann Dickson on Saturday as she fired at Officer Kayla Johnson and Det.

