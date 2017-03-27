Oklahoma police officer dies after tr...

Oklahoma police officer dies after traffic-stop shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Investigators work at the scene Monday, March 27, 2017, where a Tecumseh, Okla. police officer was shot during a traffic stop overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr Seektruth 17,921
News Educational Sabotage 6 hr sabatour 1
News Dennis Jackson warning (Jun '10) 17 hr Floyd 2
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... 18 hr Texxy 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Mon TheTruth 252
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mon WarForOil 83,959
News Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape... Sun 07 Mustang 7
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC