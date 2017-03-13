Oklahoma Man Gives 543rd Blood Donation
Bob Grant has donated 67 and a half gallons of blood since he started donating the year Jimmy Carter was elected President of the United States, way back in 1976. These days Grant donates every other Friday at the Edmond Office of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
