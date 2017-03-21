Oklahoma Legislature tackles criminal...

Oklahoma Legislature tackles criminal justice reform measures

14 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

A bill that would allow some nonviolent inmates to be eligible for parole after serving one-fourth of their sentences sailed through the House of Representatives Monday and is now headed for the Senate. House Bill 2286 passed the House 81-3 without debate.

