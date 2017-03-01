Oklahoma lawmaker shelves bill outlining plan for GRDA sale
The House author of a bill that could clear the way for the sale of the Grand River Dam Authority in northeastern Oklahoma says she doesn't plan to push her measure this year. Republican Rep. Leslie Osborn of Mustang said Wednesday she plans to shelve the bill after it created what she called a lot of confusion and uncertainty.
