Oklahoma Lawmaker Charged With Child ...

Oklahoma Lawmaker Charged With Child Prostitution Resigns

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

An Oklahoma legislator charged with hiring a 17-year-old boy for sex resigned on Wednesday, saying he didn't want to be a distraction to his fellow lawmakers. Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey was arrested last week on charges of engaging in child prostitution, transporting a minor for prostitution and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 1 hr Alvin Boss 18
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 4 hr SeekTruth 17,835
News State Rep. Opens Up About Child Abuse To Suppor... 7 hr raphan knows 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 8 hr Don 83,956
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 10 hr Alien Touch 7
News In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill 14 hr maketheirfamilies... 1
spanking 21 hr Geo 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC