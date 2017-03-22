Oklahoma lawmaker charged with child prostitution resigns
In this March 16, 2017, file photo, provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman Okla., shows Ralph Shortey. The FBI in Oklahoma City confirmed Monday, March 20, 2017, it is investigating Shortey, a Republican state senator who is facing felony child prostitution charges after police say he solicited sex from a 17-year-old boy.
