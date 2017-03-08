Oklahoma Inmate sentenced in dating scam

13 hrs ago

A convict accused of running a dating scam with smuggled cellphones from inside an Oklahoma prison was sentenced Tuesday to pay nearly $125,000 in restitution to the victims. Sean Siwek, 34, used cellphones to set up fake profiles on "voice-based dating" services to ultimately defraud legitimate users out of money, according to Oklahoma City federal prosecutors.

