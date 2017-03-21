Oklahoma House approves bill banning abortions because of genetic abnormalities
According to the legislation, any doctor who knowingly violates the law would be liable for damages and risk losing his or her medical license. The bill also places fines of $10,000 on any person who attempts an abortion in violation of the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,835
|State Rep. Opens Up About Child Abuse To Suppor...
|5 hr
|raphan knows
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Don
|83,956
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|8 hr
|Alien Touch
|7
|In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill
|11 hr
|maketheirfamilies...
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|15 hr
|Tank You Alvin Boss
|17
|spanking
|18 hr
|Geo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC