Oklahoma History Center exhibit shows cowboy culture's role in retail history
Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, poses inside the Oklahoma History Center's "Crossroads of Commerce: A History of Free Enterprise in Oklahoma" exhibit. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] Cowboy culture has value to Oklahoma businessmen and women, and through displays within the Oklahoma History Center's "Crossroads of Commerce: A History of Free Enterprise in Oklahoma," that value can be traced back to the state's earliest days.
