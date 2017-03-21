Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begin profiling missing person cases
OHP, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System will begin profiling unidentified person cases involving collision drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, spanning the last 44 years. The goal of highlighting the collision cases where the occupant's identity is unknown will be to attempt to identify a living relative and return the unidentified person's remains back to the family.
