Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces pla...

Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begin profiling missing person cases

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

OHP, the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System will begin profiling unidentified person cases involving collision drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, spanning the last 44 years. The goal of highlighting the collision cases where the occupant's identity is unknown will be to attempt to identify a living relative and return the unidentified person's remains back to the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Rep. Opens Up About Child Abuse To Suppor... 2 hr raphan knows 2
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr Seektruth 17,834
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 3 hr Don 83,956
News Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s... 5 hr Alien Touch 7
News In second vote, Senate adopts family leave bill 8 hr maketheirfamilies... 1
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 12 hr Tank You Alvin Boss 17
spanking 15 hr Geo 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,736,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC