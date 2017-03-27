Oklahoma governor names ex-state sena...

Oklahoma governor names ex-state senator for Tax Commission

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Jolley , a Republican from Edmond, served in the Senate from 2004 until 2016. Jolley was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee during the final five years of his service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 12 min WarForOil 83,961
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr seektruth 17,936
News Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te... 16 hr crashingmetalheads 1
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... 16 hr jmo 1
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Tue Pastor P 491
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Tue Booty games by gays 5
News Educational Sabotage Tue sabatour 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC