Oklahoma Governor Gives Green Light To Panhandle Casino
Gov. Mary Fallin is giving her approval to a federal agency's decision that paves the way for the Shawnee Tribe to build a $25 million casino near Guymon in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Fallin announced Tuesday that she agrees with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs' decision to place a tract of land 4 miles southwest of Guymon into trust for the Oklahoma-based tribe, which has no jurisdictional land of its own.
