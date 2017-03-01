Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signs Real Id Act into law
Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed into law a bill to bring the state into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act, at a cost of an additional $5 to Oklahomans for driver's licenses. The law signed Thursday brings Oklahoma into compliance with federal law intended to increase security and signed by Republican former President George W. Bush four years after the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,552
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Athena
|92
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Wed
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,939
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Tue
|some chick
|2
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC