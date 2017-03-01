Oklahoma Flu Deaths Jump By 11, Including 3 In Tulsa County
Oklahoma Flu Deaths Jump By 11, Including 3 In Tulsa County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 48. Last week, state health officials reported 37 deaths so far this flu season. In eastern Oklahoma, Rogers County also had another flu death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|25 min
|SeekTruth
|17,556
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Wed
|Athena
|92
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Wed
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,939
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Tue
|some chick
|2
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC