Oklahoma Flu Deaths Jump By 11, Including 3 In Tulsa County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com In numbers released Thursday, the Oklahoma Department of Health says influenza-related deaths now stands at 48. Last week, state health officials reported 37 deaths so far this flu season. In eastern Oklahoma, Rogers County also had another flu death.

