Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections Cancels Contract With LeFlore County Jail
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday they would be ending their contract with 10 county jails in Oklahoma, including LeFlore County, in order to save money. The department has already started removing inmates from the county jails and transporting them to DOC facilities instead, according to a DOC press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,718
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|6 hr
|Sanity
|251
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|83,947
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Mar 10
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Mar 10
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Mar 9
|wtf
|2
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar 9
|civilnorights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC