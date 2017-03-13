Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections Cancels...

Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections Cancels Contract With LeFlore County Jail

19 hrs ago

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday they would be ending their contract with 10 county jails in Oklahoma, including LeFlore County, in order to save money. The department has already started removing inmates from the county jails and transporting them to DOC facilities instead, according to a DOC press release.

