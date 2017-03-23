Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Dies In Cell
According to a press release sent out by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections , 37-year-old Jared Jones was found unresponsive during a unit check Wednesday morning. The medical staffs' attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, and Jones was declared dead just after 10 a.m. An official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.
