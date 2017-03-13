Oklahoma chamber wants military to ha...

Oklahoma chamber wants military to have say in some wind farms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stars and Stripes

Wind farms constructed near military installations can disrupt low-level flying routes used for aircrew training, the Altus Chamber of Commerce says in letters asking Oklahoma lawmakers to give a state military planning commission the ability to approve the location of some turbines. The chamber sent letters to Senate Pro Tempore Mike Schulz and Rep. Charles Ortega, both from Altus, saying that the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission should have siting approval for wind farms near military installations, The Oklahoman reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 9 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,782
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 12 hr SuckItGoodBoss 11
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 12 hr WarForOil 83,949
News Looking for answers: Oklahomans hope town hall ... 15 hr lastditch 1
News Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner Turnpike ... 15 hr noditch 1
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases Mar 16 takeitforgrants 1
News Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide... Mar 15 enuchforwhom 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC