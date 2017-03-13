Oklahoma chamber wants military to have say in some wind farms

Wind farms constructed near military installations can disrupt low-level flying routes used for aircrew training, the Altus Chamber of Commerce says in letters asking Oklahoma lawmakers to give a state military planning commission the ability to approve the location of some turbines. The chamber sent letters to Senate Pro Tempore Mike Schulz and Rep. Charles Ortega, both from Altus, saying that the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission should have siting approval for wind farms near military installations, The Oklahoman reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.