Oklahoma cases helped move Gorsuch to the top of President Trump's Supreme Court list

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch listens Wednesday as he is asked a question by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Susan Walsh/AP Judge Neil Gorsuch's name may not have been familiar to Oklahomans before his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, but some of his decisions were.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.