Oklahoma Bar Association opens investigation of ex-AG Pruitt
In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington. The Oklahoma Bar Association has opened an investigation into an ethics complaint against former state Attorney General Scott Pruitt, now administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a letter from the association's general counsel dated March 21. less FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|seektruth
|17,947
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Thu
|yuoyou
|2
|Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win...
|Thu
|yuoyou
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|83,961
|Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te...
|Wed
|crashingmetalheads
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Pastor P
|491
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Tue
|Booty games by gays
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC