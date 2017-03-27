Oklahoma Bar Association opens investigation of ex-AG Pruitt

In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington. The Oklahoma Bar Association has opened an investigation into an ethics complaint against former state Attorney General Scott Pruitt, now administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a letter from the association's general counsel dated March 21. less FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.