Oklahoma attorney facing suspension resigns for ministry
A McAlester attorney facing a two year suspension for an ethics violation has resigned and plans to become a minister. The lawyer for 42-year-old Amy Elizabeth Harrison told The Oklahoman that Harrison decided in February to resign rather than fight the allegations before the state Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,703
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Thu
|wtf
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Mar 9
|WarForOil
|83,945
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar 9
|civilnorights
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Mar 9
|Changed Perspective
|250
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC