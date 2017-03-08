Oklahoma attorney facing suspension r...

Oklahoma attorney facing suspension resigns for ministry

A McAlester attorney facing a two year suspension for an ethics violation has resigned and plans to become a minister. The lawyer for 42-year-old Amy Elizabeth Harrison told The Oklahoman that Harrison decided in February to resign rather than fight the allegations before the state Supreme Court.

