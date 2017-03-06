Numerous fires burn in Oklahoma, some evacuations ordered
Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer says up to 200 people had to leave their homes late Monday afternoon in Woodward County and Beaver County officials told residents of Gate, a town of about 90 people, to leave their homes. Evacuations were also ordered near Laverne and Buffalo in Harper County.
