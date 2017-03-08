Number of deaths due to flu in Oklaho...

Number of deaths due to flu in Oklahoma now stands at 56

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports more than 1,800 people have been hospitalized due to influenza this flu season. Tulsa County leads the state with 16 deaths, followed by Oklahoma County with six.

