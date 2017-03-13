Number of deaths due to flu in Oklahoma now stands at 56 - 1:45 pm updated:
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports more than 1,800 people have been hospitalized due to influenza this flu season. Tulsa County leads the state with 16 deaths, followed by Oklahoma County with six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,768
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|10 hr
|Alvin Boss
|10
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Juan Carlos
|83,948
|Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases
|Mar 16
|takeitforgrants
|1
|Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide...
|Mar 15
|enuchforwhom
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Sanity
|251
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Mar 10
|Bigmike
|20
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC