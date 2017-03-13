News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. CDT
A pregnant woman has died following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 40 in far western Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says killed in Thursday's crash were 20-year-old Jennifer Vantil of Bethany and 20-year-old Ashlyn N. Byers of Yukon.
