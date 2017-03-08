New Oklahoma Attorney General Announces Staff Shake-Up
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is making some key staff changes in his office following the departure of his predecessor Scott Pruitt to take over as head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Hunter announced Wednesday that he has named Oklahoma Tax Commissioner Dawn Cash to serve as his first assistant attorney general.
